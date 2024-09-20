Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $235.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,024,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515,476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $235,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.