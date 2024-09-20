Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

