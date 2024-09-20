Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.