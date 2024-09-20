McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 684,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $174,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,593 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

