Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,010 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $364.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

