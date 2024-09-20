Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 310,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

