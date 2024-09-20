Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 350 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

