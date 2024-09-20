SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,124,000. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 129,795 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 80,943 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

