Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $80.57 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

