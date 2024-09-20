The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 2.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,151,000 after buying an additional 2,215,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,550,000 after buying an additional 2,188,263 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.41 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

