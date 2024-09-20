Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 4,091 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 696,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SLB opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.