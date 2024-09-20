ASB Consultores LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $167.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $461.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock worth $230,556,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

