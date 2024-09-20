Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Clifford Group LLC

Clifford Group LLC lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,759 in the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.