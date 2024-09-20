GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $11,452,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 194,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock worth $5,880,654 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

