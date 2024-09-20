Clifford Group LLC Sells 10,379 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clifford Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

