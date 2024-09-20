Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,279,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,804,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.6% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

