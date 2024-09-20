218,921 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Purchased by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 218,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EMB stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.