Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 4,619 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 60.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

TELUS stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.87%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

