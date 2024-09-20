The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

