Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 20th (APLS, BNS, CCA, CHWY, COF, EWCZ, GNFT, MASI, NA, NFLX)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 20th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$78.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$64.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $635.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock.

