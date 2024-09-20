Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 20th (APLS, BNS, CCA, CHWY, COF, EWCZ, GNFT, MASI, NA, NFLX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 20th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$78.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$64.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $635.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock.

