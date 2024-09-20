SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,376,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.9% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SPLG opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.