Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.16 Million Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492,449 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 15,274.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,752 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $39,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,251.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,554 shares of company stock worth $3,485,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

