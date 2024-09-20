Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Casey’s General Stores worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $4,357,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $1,657,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $365.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.13 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

