Etfidea LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Etfidea LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $240.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.