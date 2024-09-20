Etfidea LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

