Etfidea LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.