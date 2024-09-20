Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $131.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

