Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 138.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 157,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

