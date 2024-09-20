Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHF opened at $40.87 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

