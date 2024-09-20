Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $325.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $326.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

