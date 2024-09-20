Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 4,179 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $483.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.32 and a 200 day moving average of $458.07.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

