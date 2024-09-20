Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VBR opened at $201.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

