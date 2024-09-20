Cowa LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.59 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

