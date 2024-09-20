Cowa LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cowa LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cowa LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $39.40 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

