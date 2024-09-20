Cowa LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cowa LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 6.5 %

PWR opened at $289.74 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $291.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.