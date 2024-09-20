MQS Management LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 91,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 97,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

