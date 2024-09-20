Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $75.63 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

