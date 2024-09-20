MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ternium by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 3,152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 28.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Ternium’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

