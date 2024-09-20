Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.