Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.68 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $379.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $382.83.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

