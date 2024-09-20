MQS Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Hexcel by 82.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 155.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $61.21 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

