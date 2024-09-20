MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.93. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.