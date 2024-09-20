XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $718,273.61

XYO (XYO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $62.92 million and approximately $718,273.61 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,735.47 or 0.99943729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00460651 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $650,299.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.