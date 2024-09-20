Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $186,987.40

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $186,987.40 and approximately $15.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,735.47 or 0.99943729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00011003 USD and is down -26.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

