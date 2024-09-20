Ethereum Price Hits $2,535.98 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $305.19 billion and approximately $19.89 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,535.98 or 0.04040064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00042844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,345,933 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

