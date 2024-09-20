Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.99 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00008729 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $99.99 million and $2.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.54797154 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,305,303.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

