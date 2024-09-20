STP 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.16 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $90.50 million and $15.16 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04729804 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $17,781,725.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

