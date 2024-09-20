Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

V stock opened at $285.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.46. The company has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

