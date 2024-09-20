Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $83.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.