Etfidea LLC Sells 517 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Etfidea LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

